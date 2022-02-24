Weibo (WB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WB shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.