Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 74,489 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,489 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $82,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Albany International by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

