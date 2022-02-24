Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 150,965 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Delek US worth $71,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Delek US by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 171.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Delek US by 91.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,263 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:DK opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

