Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249,507 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $85,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

