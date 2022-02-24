Wellington Management Group LLP Has $77.54 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $77,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $182.45. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Nevro Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.