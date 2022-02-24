Wellington Management Group LLP Has $89.85 Million Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,024 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of TriMas worth $89,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRS stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

