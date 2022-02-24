Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $79.86 Million Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,118,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,859,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 343,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,477.
Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Clearwater Analytics Profile (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.