Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $79.86 Million Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,118,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,859,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 343,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,477.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

