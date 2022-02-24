Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,364,335 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $67,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

NYSE:WWW opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

