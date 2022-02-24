Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 157,026 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $73,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 143,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after buying an additional 138,584 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $133.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average of $130.01. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $142.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.