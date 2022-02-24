Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $166.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.10.
Shares of TNDM opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
