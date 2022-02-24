Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $166.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.10.

Shares of TNDM opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

