WEMIX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $116.23 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. WEMIX has a market cap of $632.99 million and approximately $116.23 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00014348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.08 or 0.06841263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,697.93 or 0.99718486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00044113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048863 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.