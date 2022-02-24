West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:WST opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

