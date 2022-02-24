WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 63,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,085,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
