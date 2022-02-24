WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 63,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,085,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04.

Get WeWork alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,403,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,219,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.