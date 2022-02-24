WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $43,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 430,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,930,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.09.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.