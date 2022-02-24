Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.24

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and traded as low as $6.71. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1,129 shares changing hands.

WBRBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

