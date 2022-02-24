Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

