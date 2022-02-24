Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to “Outperform” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Wipro stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,518,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after purchasing an additional 419,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Wipro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,518,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

