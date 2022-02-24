WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Shares of MAPS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 111,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.