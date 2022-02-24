WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of MAPS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 111,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $26.40.
WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
