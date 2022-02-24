Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

