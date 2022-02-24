WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $79.12

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.12, but opened at $71.25. WPP shares last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 525 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WPP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.55.
About WPP (NYSE:WPP)
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
