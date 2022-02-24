WPP (NYSE:WPP) Shares Gap Down to $79.12

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.12, but opened at $71.25. WPP shares last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 525 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Get WPP alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.