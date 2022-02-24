Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.