Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 539065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XBC. TD Securities raised their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a market cap of C$235.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

