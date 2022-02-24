Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 million and the highest is $29.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $33.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $76.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $140.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $94.83 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,058. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

