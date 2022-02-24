Xerox Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. Xerox has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Xerox by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Xerox by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

