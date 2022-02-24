Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.11

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 431363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51.

In other Xometry news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $129,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,885 shares of company stock worth $8,275,411 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter worth $463,869,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $159,657,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1,926.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 857,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

