Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

XPER has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Xperi stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 1,543,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at $4,789,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 32.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 26.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 329,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

