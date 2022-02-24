Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Issues Earnings Results

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Xperi stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 52,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xperi by 92.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xperi by 31.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 114.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 54,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xperi by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

