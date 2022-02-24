Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,083. Xperi has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Xperi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 31.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

