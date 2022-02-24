Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.80

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 2447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

