XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,588. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

