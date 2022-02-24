XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,713 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.31. 69,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,677. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average of $218.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

