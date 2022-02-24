XR Securities LLC Buys Shares of 14,176 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 314.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 717.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 135,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 164,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

