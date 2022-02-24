Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Down to $34.04

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.04, but opened at $24.90. Yandex shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 448,361 shares.
YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
