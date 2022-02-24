Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Down to $34.04

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.04, but opened at $24.90. Yandex shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 448,361 shares.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Yandex alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,856,000 after buying an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.