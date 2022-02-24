Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Shares of Yandex stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $87.11.
About Yandex (Get Rating)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
