Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Yandex by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,234 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $156,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Yandex by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,343,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Yandex by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yandex (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.