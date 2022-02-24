Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.86

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 4474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.