Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.86

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 4474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.
