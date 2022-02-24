Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $495.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

YARIY traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 37,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,740. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

