Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $495.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
YARIY traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 37,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,740. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Yara International ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.