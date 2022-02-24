Yaron Eitan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) Director Yaron Eitan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $20,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MRAI stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00. Marpai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Marpai alerts:

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marpai in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 47.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marpai (Get Rating)

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.