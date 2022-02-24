Yaron Eitan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) Director Yaron Eitan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $20,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MRAI stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00. Marpai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.
About Marpai (Get Rating)
Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.
