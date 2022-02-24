Ycash (YEC) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $36,406.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00257943 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00071681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,240,400 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.