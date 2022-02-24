YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,364.14

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,364.14 ($18.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,270 ($17.27). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,275 ($17.34), with a volume of 96,030 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YOU. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($22.30) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital cut YouGov to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,455 ($19.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.68) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,364.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,363.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 117.96.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £306.60 ($416.97).

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

