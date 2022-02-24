Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.57. Hologic reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

