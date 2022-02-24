Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will post sales of $113.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.79 million. Qualys posted sales of $96.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $484.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,575. Qualys has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.69.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.