Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.

RGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,534. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

