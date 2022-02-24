Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 297,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,314. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09.
About U.S. Well Services (Get Rating)
US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.