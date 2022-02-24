Zacks: Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 77,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,478. The stock has a market cap of $294.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.17. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

