Zacks: Analysts Expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will post sales of $264.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.59 million and the lowest is $263.72 million. Autohome reported sales of $380.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,873. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. Autohome has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $122.84.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

