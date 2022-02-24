Zacks: Analysts Expect Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Better Therapeutics.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

BTTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 17,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey bought 10,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,083 shares of company stock worth $317,283.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Better Therapeutics (BTTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.