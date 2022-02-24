Zacks: Analysts Expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.