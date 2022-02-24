Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will post $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,893. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

