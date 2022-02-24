Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $23.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $86.57 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $209.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

