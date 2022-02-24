Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,010,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 64,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in United States Cellular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 117,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

USM traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.65. 1,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.